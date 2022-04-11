ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 killed, 3 injured in wreck on I-35 NB north of 87th Street

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0f5LzkLs00

One person was killed and three were injured in a wreck just before 2 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs report a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the rear of a 2000 Ford F350 truck.

The collision sent the Ford off the right side of the highway, where it overturned and both occupants were ejected, according to KHP.

The Chevrolet also went off the right side of the roadway but came to a rest.

KHP reports the driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the wreck and has been identified as Martin Perez Trejo, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The other occupant of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injury.

Additionally, both occupants of the Ford were taken to local hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

Comments / 4

Related
KMBC.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed, another was hurt after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck Friday morning on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas. The wreck was reported just before 7:45 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a preliminary...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Martin Perez#I 35#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Khp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy