Dalbec’s home run helps Red Sox avoid sweep, beat Yankees 4-3
By JAKE SEINER, Associated Press
Boston Globe
4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox avoided a season-opening sweep against their longtime rival with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night. Boston blew multi-run leads in the first two...
On Tuesday night, after San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over for him and made history as the first woman to ever coach on the field during a regular-season Major League Baseball game.
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years.
Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics game, the BAA 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon.
Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more.
“Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.”
He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed.
“It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
After a five-game road trip and a 3-2 start to the 2022 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally returned to play ball in front of the hometown fans Thursday evening. In a matchup slated for 7:10 p.m. against the Cincinnati Reds, fans began lining up outside of the gets as early as 4 p.m. to start taking in the sights, sounds and feel of Dodger Stadium after what seemed like years away. The 99-day lockout, which threatened the entire 2022 season, plus COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the stadium from reaching full capacity since 2019. Opening Day was originally supposed to take place...
