Dalbec’s home run helps Red Sox avoid sweep, beat Yankees 4-3

BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years. Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics game, the BAA 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon. Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more. “Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.” He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed. “It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO