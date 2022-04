BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."

