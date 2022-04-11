ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Morrison backs push to ban trans women from playing female sports

By Levi Parsons
 4 days ago

Scott Morrison is set to back a ban on transgender athletes competing in women's sports, calling a bill proposed by a Liberal Party Senator 'brave'.

The Prime Minister was asked on Monday whether he intends to push through legislation that would outlaw trans athletes, if he's re-elected on May 21.

He remained tight-lipped but said he fully-endorses two Liberal Party women that have been vocal on the hot-button issue - Katherine Deves and Claire Chandler.

Debate has erupted on the sensitive subject recently with high-profile examples of American college athletes that were born anatomically male, but identify as female, demolishing their competition after being allowed to participate in women's divisions.

In Australia, transgender athletes have lobbied to take part in the AFLW and NRLW, with the leagues set to examine each application on a case-by-case basis.

Scott Morrison is set to back a ban on transgender athletes competing in women's sports, calling a bill proposed by a Liberal Party Senator 'brave'
Mr Morrison said he fully-endorses two Liberal Party women that have been vocal on the hot-button issue - Katherine Deves (left) and Claire Chandler (right)
Ms Deves, who co-founded the Save Women's Sport lobby group, has campaigned for trans athletes to be prohibited by law from female competitions on the grounds it's 'unfair'.

She was handpicked by Mr Morrison to vie for the Sydney seat of Warringah and the prime minister has called her an 'outstanding individual' that's 'right on the money' with her policy decisions.

'She's standing up for things she believes in. And I share her views on those topics and I think it's important they're raised,' he told 2GB radio.

'And it's got nothing to do with the broader gender debates. This is just about common sense and what's right.'

When pressed further on the issue later on Monday, the Mr Morrison had a measured response.

Debate has erupted on the sensitive subject recently with at least one trans athlete lobbying to participate in the NRLW. Pictured: St. George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters in Grand Final at Moreton Bay Stadium in Brisbane
Adelaide Crows players celebrate after the final siren during the 2022 AFLW Grand Final match between the Adelaide Crows and the Melbourne Demons at Adelaide Oval

'I think I conveyed my own personal view on these matters,' he told a media conference while campaigning on the NSW south coast.

'We will have more to say about that at another time. If I do, I will. We will deal with that another time.'

Mr Morrison's ringing endorsement of Ms Deves comes just weeks after the prime minister threw his support behind Tasmanian Liberal senator Claire Chandler, who brought forward a private member's bill to amend the Sex Discrimination Act.

Current laws make it illegal to discriminate against trans athletes in various contexts, who wish to compete in female sports competitions.

Under the proposed changes, it would allow sports leagues full legal protection to ban transgender athletes.

'I support it, as Claire knows. I think it's a terrific bill and I've given her great encouragement,' Mr Morrison said in February.

On Monday, when the issued was raised he added that Senator Chandler is 'outspoken and brave on these issues'.

Lia Thomas competing in a swim meet on January 8, 2022 

The issue came into public focus last when Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas wiped the floor with opponents who were born girls in a female swimming division.

The UPenn athlete transitioned from male to female and was cleared to compete but her participation was widely criticised by people who say she has an unfair physical advantage.

Ms Deves' Save Women's Sport group says while they believe everyone has the right to play sport, 'no one has the right to play in any category they choose'.

'Sport is meaningless without fair competition, which is why we have separate categories for disabled people, for children, for men, and for women,' the group's website says.

'However, a desire to be inclusive is having unintended negative consequences for women and girls, who are losing fair and meaningful competition at all levels of female sport.'

