Oklahoma City, OK

Bill preventing nonbinary designation on birth certificates raising concerns for LGBTQ+ community

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIoKi_0f5LrLC900

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A bill that bans nonbinary designation, meaning someone doesn’t identify as a traditional male or female, on Oklahoma birth certificates is one step closer to becoming a state law.

“When you’re born, you’re either a biological female or you’re a biological male. You either have an XX chromosome or an XY chromosome,” said Representative Sheila Dills, R-District 69, one of the bill’s co-authors. “I think this is a very big, important issue to the majority of people in Oklahoma and we’re going to take care of it.”

Senate Bill 1100 requires the biological sex to be listed on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation. It advanced through a house committee Wednesday.

‘In the face of evil, there are so many people doing good’; OKC woman helping Ukrainians

The measure would stamp Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order into law.

“We’re just putting it in law that a person is either a biological female or male at birth,” said Rep. Dills.

It’s an issue lawmakers and activists are not seeing eye to eye on.

“It’s certainly disappointing, but not surprising,” said Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma. “The impacts I think are far reaching in terms of both mental and emotional harm.”

‘My everything’: Man loses home, wife in Georgia tornado

McAfee said the bill raises a list of concerns for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Think about all of the other documents that build off of having a required birth certificate,” said McAfee. “Think about what it means to go vote as a person who is non-binary or two-spirit or gender-diverse and be misgendered because your form of ID doesn’t match who you are. Those same issues happen in housing and employment [and] when people are trying to get vaccines.”

The bill now heads to the full house for consideration.

Comments / 22

PZ333
3d ago

so the only thing I see is people wanting to force a helpless newborn baby into a non-binary identity and I just think it's wrong to force anyone to be non binary

Reply
4
Jethro Tull
3d ago

Let them be disturbed. Maybe they will seek psychological assistance for their mental illness.

Reply
7
Patriot
3d ago

The bill isn’t affecting the mental health of anyone, as anyone who objects to it is already mentally ill.

Reply
5
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
