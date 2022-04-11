ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell: If Republicans retake Congress, ‘we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiEqh_0f5LqmwH00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Sunday that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections later this year.

“Well our agenda next year, if we’re fortunate to be in a majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I’ve been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those will be on our agenda,” McConnell said.

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

“We will not have the presidency for two more years. Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on but … let me put it this way. Biden ran as a moderate. If I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker of the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate,” he added.

Perino also noted that Democratic strategist Mark Penn recently said that President Biden had lost his likeability and asked McConnell if he agreed.

The Kentucky senator seemingly agreed, blaming Biden’s apparent loss in popularity on his policies.

“I like the president personally. It’s pretty clear to me that the personality is, in my view, not what’s driving his unpopularity. I think it’s the policies they’ve been pursuing,” McConnell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Images and video from the storm’s impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two pickups and a car appeared to be stuck in flash flooding Wednesday afternoon on the south end of downtown Memphis. Our cameras caught the action around 5:15 where Riverside Drive turns to Interstate 55, near the Channel 3 Drive exit ramp. Several men in one truck appeared to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Russia On Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War: “We Will Respond”

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks carried Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday in Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO allies, and reporters keyed in on one possibility: That Russia would use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. “We will respond,” Biden told reporters. “The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use.” The president declined to address what kind of intelligence leads the U.S. to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons, and he also did not go into specifics as to what kind of response...
MILITARY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Penn
Person
Dana Perino
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
WEAU-TV 13

LIVE: Biden addresses Ukraine assistance; Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing Wednesday to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate#Fox News#Russians#Chinese#House#Democratic
WREG

Damage, outages widespread after storms slam Alcorn County

CORINTH, Miss.– Wednesday’s storm left its mark across Alcorn County, but most dramatically in Corinth, where high winds ripped away roofing and brought trees and power lines down. “By the grace of god she’s alive. There’s one, little bitty hole that she was in. Everything else was on top of her,” said Johnny Harris. Johnny […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Two indicted in connection with killing of couple taking son to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men have been indicted in connection with the slaying of a couple who were killed as they were preparing to take their son to court to testify against a man who shot him earlier that year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Jaja Mani, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Would-be robber fires shots in convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police are looking for a man who they say opened fire in a Hickory Hill convenience store during an attempted robbery. Investigators say the man walked into Kirby Discount around 5 p.m. Friday and just stood around.  They say the clerk grew suspicious and told the man to leave. The man allegedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
WREG

Holly Springs, MS hit with damage, outages after storms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Residents of Holly Springs are cleaning up after severe weather tore through their community Wednesday evening. Thomas Passons says a tree on Walthall Road was hit by lightning and fell across the road ripping down power lines. “About five seconds after I started looking out the front door, just a giant […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Missing man found after kidnapped at gunpoint in Frayser

UPDATE: Byrion Sorrell has been found safe, according to Memphis Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away in a car by two men Thursday morning, police said. Memphis Police issued a City Watch around noon for Byrion Sorrell, from the 2500 block of Chattering Lane in the Frayser area. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments in Hickory Hill on April 4. The 13-year-old victim, identified as Mary Wallace, was found unresponsive outside an apartment. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy