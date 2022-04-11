ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter egg hunt held at Bergfeld Park to support NICU families

By Sage Sowels
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Luxurious Kids Consignment hosted a community Easter egg hunt at Bergfeld park on Sunday. All of the fun kicked off at 2 p.m.

SFA: President Scott Gordon and university mutually agree to end his tenure

They had everything from prizes, games and of course the egg hunt. There were also had pre-made Easter baskets that were available for purchase, to help you and your family get a head start on the holiday fun.

LKC says they wanted to open this up to the community, so they could share with families the purpose behind their mission.

“the reason why we are putting on these events is to support NICU families, our proceeds go to support NICU families and low income families, so the more events we do the more money we are able to give back and pour into the community,” said Dominic Stafford, LKC founder.

Their shop is located on Front Street in Tyler, for anyone who wants to go see what resources may be available.

