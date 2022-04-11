Community celebration at UH football spring game

The University of Hawaii baseball team completed its series sweep against UC Riverside with a 5-1 win on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second inning after doubles by Cole Cabrera and Naighel Calderon, and stretched that lead to 5-0 with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO