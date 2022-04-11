Community celebration at UH football spring game
The last scrimmage of spring practice for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will consist of a community celebration that is free for the public to attend.
The last scrimmage of spring practice for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will consist of a community celebration that is free for the public to attend.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0