OSAGE BEACH- The School of the Osage has found its next head coach for the girl's basketball team as the school announced Jaryt Hunziker as the next coach for the program. Hunziker will head down to the Ozarks after a successful stint as the head coach for Boonville Girl's Basketball Team. During his decade long run as head coach, the Pirates finished with a record of 214-57 overall under his tenure. including regularly competing and winning district titles six times during his tenure as head coach.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO