Memphis, TN

Memphians on Beale Street react to deadly triple shooting

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on Beale Street left one person dead and two others in the hospital early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said it started when two groups of people started firing shots at each other around 2 a.m., and officers were caught in the crossfire.

Just hours later, the scene was clear, and both the Redbirds and Grizzlies had home games to prep for.

The people attending those games took Sunday afternoon to unwind just around the corner on Beale Street.

Jazlyn Walls said her cousin was there just hours earlier when the shooting happened.

“He said he was with friends and everybody was dancing, having a good time, and outta nowhere, they just heard gunshots and then they peeled out,” Walls said.

She said she felt somewhat concerned about being out there.

“Wake up this morning and hear somebody died, it’s sad. You can’t really just get out and have fun no more, there’s always something going on,” she said.

For others, like Michelle Crutchfield, the shooting didn’t put a damper on Sunday’s fun.

“Anytime it’s pretty the city will be lit,” she said.

Crutchfield said she lives downtown and comes to Beale Street two to three times a week.

She said she was not fazed by the shooting.

“I’ve lived in Memphis my whole life, it is what it is. Something can happen in Germantown or downtown, it doesn’t matter where you are,” she said.

MPD has not released the name of the victim who died on the scene at this time.

Comments / 15

dang it man
3d ago

thank your city council for not having funds for are police departments but have plenty of your tax dollars for other useless projects to fill there pockets

Reply
8
JayBee
3d ago

It ain't no it is what it is, Memphis is heavily violent and they need to get a hold on the crime and make the punishment more severe.

Reply(2)
7
Nett G.
3d ago

That Town need Curfew no not allow be outside at 2a.m unless your going home from work.. if you work early morning try figure out...Town needs Regular guards area

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
