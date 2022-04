NEW YORK -- The squeeze at the pump is starting to ease a bit.

The average price of a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks.

According to AAA, nationwide, a gallon of gas is now $4.11.

In New York, it's $4.23.

Drivers in New Jersey on average are paying $4.09.

Prices in Connecticut dropped below $4 to $3.92 a gallon for regular.