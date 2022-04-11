ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

With regular season in the books, Timberwolves prepare for Clippers

By Chris Schad
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqsqT_0f5LoeNX00

Tuesday's play-in tournament matchup is a difficult draw for the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves wrapped up their regular season on Sunday when they lost 124-120 to the Chicago Bulls. Although the loss isn't the way the Timberwolves would have liked to end the season, their attention now turns to Tuesday night's play-in game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The season series against the Clippers hasn't gone well. Los Angeles won three out of the four meetings with the Timberwolves during the regular season. The common denominator? Paul George.

George tormented the Timberwolves in the first three meetings, averaging just over 25 points per game. With the former All-NBA forward leading the way, the Clippers enjoyed an average margin of victory of 19.3 points before Minnesota scored a 122-104 victory on Jan. 3.

George didn't play in the last meeting due to an elbow injury but has returned with a vengeance. Since returning to the court on March 29, George has played in five games, averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists. In the six games since his return, the Clippers have gone 5-1.

The Timberwolves also struggled to rebound in their previous meetings with the Clippers. Los Angeles out-rebounded Minnesota 62-42 in a 104-84 victory on Nov. 3 and cleaned up the glass for a 57-41 advantage in a 129-102 win on Nov. 13.

A big key was the play of Ivica Zubac, who turned into a superhuman force against the Timberwolves. With 14 points and 11 rebounds on Nov. 3 and 10 points and 12 rebounds on Nov. 13, the Clippers could have a size advantage even after the Timberwolves brought back Greg Monroe for the rest of the season.

But the Timberwolves are a different team since the Clippers last saw them. When the Wolves left Los Angeles on Jan. 3, they had a record of 17-20. Since then the Wolves are 29-15, including Sunday's loss against the Bulls.

The Clippers have gotten better as well. In addition to the return of George, Los Angeles acquired Robert Covington and Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline.

Both players have been lights out from 3-point range since the trade, with Covington shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Powell has also found another level of unconsciousness, averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 54& from downtown.

While the Timberwolves didn't make moves at the trade deadline, they've started to get healthy. Jaden McDaniels returned from a high ankle sprain last week and a full roster could make Minnesota a sleeper team if they can escape the play-in tournament.

The Timberwolves and Clippers will play for the seventh seed on Tuesday night with an 8:30 p.m. tip at Target Center. If the Timberwolves win, they'll head to the playoffs for a best-of-seven series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Timberwolves lose, they'll play for the eighth seed against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. That game would also take place in Minnesota on Apr. 15. Both games will be broadcast on TNT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Paul George
Person
Greg Monroe
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Clippers
On3.com

Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes surprising NBA Draft decision

Shaedon Sharpe’s future has been a hot topic this offseason for Kentucky. We might get our answer Tuesday — but with a twist. Sharpe is expected to announce he’s entering the NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility, according to 247Sports’ Travis Branham. That’s an interesting move, especially considering he could be a projected lottery pick.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
80
Followers
34
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy