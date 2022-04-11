With regular season in the books, Timberwolves prepare for Clippers

Tuesday's play-in tournament matchup is a difficult draw for the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves wrapped up their regular season on Sunday when they lost 124-120 to the Chicago Bulls. Although the loss isn't the way the Timberwolves would have liked to end the season, their attention now turns to Tuesday night's play-in game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The season series against the Clippers hasn't gone well. Los Angeles won three out of the four meetings with the Timberwolves during the regular season. The common denominator? Paul George.

George tormented the Timberwolves in the first three meetings, averaging just over 25 points per game. With the former All-NBA forward leading the way, the Clippers enjoyed an average margin of victory of 19.3 points before Minnesota scored a 122-104 victory on Jan. 3.

George didn't play in the last meeting due to an elbow injury but has returned with a vengeance. Since returning to the court on March 29, George has played in five games, averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists. In the six games since his return, the Clippers have gone 5-1.

The Timberwolves also struggled to rebound in their previous meetings with the Clippers. Los Angeles out-rebounded Minnesota 62-42 in a 104-84 victory on Nov. 3 and cleaned up the glass for a 57-41 advantage in a 129-102 win on Nov. 13.

A big key was the play of Ivica Zubac, who turned into a superhuman force against the Timberwolves. With 14 points and 11 rebounds on Nov. 3 and 10 points and 12 rebounds on Nov. 13, the Clippers could have a size advantage even after the Timberwolves brought back Greg Monroe for the rest of the season.

But the Timberwolves are a different team since the Clippers last saw them. When the Wolves left Los Angeles on Jan. 3, they had a record of 17-20. Since then the Wolves are 29-15, including Sunday's loss against the Bulls.

The Clippers have gotten better as well. In addition to the return of George, Los Angeles acquired Robert Covington and Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline.

Both players have been lights out from 3-point range since the trade, with Covington shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Powell has also found another level of unconsciousness, averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 54& from downtown.

While the Timberwolves didn't make moves at the trade deadline, they've started to get healthy. Jaden McDaniels returned from a high ankle sprain last week and a full roster could make Minnesota a sleeper team if they can escape the play-in tournament.

The Timberwolves and Clippers will play for the seventh seed on Tuesday night with an 8:30 p.m. tip at Target Center. If the Timberwolves win, they'll head to the playoffs for a best-of-seven series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Timberwolves lose, they'll play for the eighth seed against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. That game would also take place in Minnesota on Apr. 15. Both games will be broadcast on TNT.