Ehlers helps lift Jets past Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogaard, making his second NHL start, stopped 21 shots.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Dubois picked up his 100th NHL career goal on the power play early in the second, when he took a pass right in front and beat Sogaard far-side.

Ehlers and Stastny had a nice 2-on-1 that finished with Stastny scoring his 19th of the season.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first two minutes when Tkachuk dropped a pass back from below the goal line to Norris out front for his 32nd.

The Senators did a good job keeping shots away from their young goaltender, but he didn’t have much chance on Ehlers’s goal. Ehlers looked to make a cross-ice pass, but it deflected off Victor Mete’s stick and skipped past Sogaard to make it 3-1.

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in the opening minute of the third, but Connor gave the Jets a two-goal lead again with a power-play goal of their own.

Tkachuk made things interesting by scoring his second power-play goal of the game with six minutes remaining. Tkachuk whacked the puck out of midair, but following a lengthy review the goal stood.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle returned to the Senators' lineup after missing the last two games, while Drake Batherson missed his third straight due to a non-COVID illness. ... Ottawa D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch in favor of Mete. ... Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler missed his second straight game and is doubtful to play Monday in Montreal.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Montreal on Monday night.

Senators: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

