El Paso, TX

EPPD investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Central El Paso

By Chris Babcock
 4 days ago

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAP) is investigating a suspicious death in Central El Paso.

According to EPPD officials, their CAP investigators were called to an apartment along the 1800 block of Montana.

Officials say all other information is limited at this time.

Look for updates as soon as EPPD releases more information, here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts.

1800 Block of Montana | KTSM News

