Dallas, TX

Dallas concert shooting victim worked at the US Post Office and helped transform the workplace culture, family says

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — The family of the 26-year-old who was killed in a shooting at a concert in southern Dallas is wanting answers. A total of 17 people were shot last weekend. On Sunday, at least 300 people showed up for a vigil and a balloon release in honor of the young...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 4

WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Toddler Returns Home After Years-Long Legal Battle Over Life Support

A Fort Worth toddler who has been on a respirator for most of her life has been sent home following a legal battle to keep her alive. Tinslee Lewis has been at Cook Children’s Medical Center since 2019 after she was born with a rare heart condition. The defect is known as Ebstein’s anomaly, in which a right heart valve sits lower than normal. In past legal proceedings, officials with Cook Children's said the condition makes it difficult for her heart to pump properly and causes blood to flow backward through the heart. Her lungs were also underdeveloped, which is common in premature births.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
BET

‘Terrified’ St. Louis Woman Goes Missing After Train Ride

Dana Holt’s family and friends are looking for answers after the 30-year-old went missing hundreds of miles away from where she lives. According to WDAF, the St. Louis resident was last seen on March 2 in Dallas as none of her loved ones have heard from her since. “It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead In Shooting At Arlington Apartment Complex

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex Friday evening, March 18. No one has been arrested. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was in his 30s. Investigators believe just before the shooting, the victim went to speak with another person in the complex about a fight that took place between their children. No other details have been released.
ARLINGTON, TX
