Two Injured In Cadiz Wreck

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Friday morning on Old Highway 15. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the single-car wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. The driver, an adult woman, reportedly struck a culvert before hitting a tree.
Police have recovered the bodies of two Delray Beach men who died in a helicopter crash in a remote area west of Palm Beach Gardens. The men have been identified as Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65. A pilot in a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter found the wreckage at 9 p.m. Friday in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The helicopter had last been seen on radar four ...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a car crash on I-240 in Memphis. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at I-240 and Getwell Road. Memphis police said a driver was fatally injured in the one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling in the right westbound...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0