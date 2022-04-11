K2 Asset Management's Boubouras on Markets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Fireblocks Venture With Payments Giant FIS to Bring Institutional Clients to Crypto

Payment giant Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is forming a partnership with crypto custody firm Fireblocks Inc. that aims to alleviate concerns associated with security and regulations that institutional investors have as they seek to access the $2 trillion crypto market. Going forward, more than 6,000 capital markets clients of...
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Recreating Sufficient Supply Chains with Asset Management Programs

The shipping industry loses trillions of dollars in shipping damage every year due to mishandling during transport. Something as simple as a bump in the road can cause big problems in the supply chain. In addition to damage, consider the supply chain shortages that several industries have seen in the last two years. With many struggling to get items in stock, shipped and delivered in a timely manner, there’s very little room for error or deviations. Understanding the value of rehabilitating a successful supply chain, it’s now more important than ever before that organizations minimize product loss.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Copper Hires BofA Team to Build Prime Brokerage Crypto Product

Copper Technologies Ltd. hired a team of executives from Bank of America Corp. to run a unit developing infrastructure for prime brokerage platforms, seeking to meet demand from institutional investors and banks for more direct access to cryptocurrencies. The London-based digital asset custodian said the unit will be led by...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Circle Will Apply for U.S. Crypto Bank Charter in ‘Near Future’

The crypto payments startup Circle Internet Financial said it’s closer to submitting an application to operate as a bank in the U.S., pushing forward with a months-old plan even as regulators make it more difficult for crypto companies to secure this kind of license. Circle, the issuer of the...
CREDITS & LOANS
Bloomberg

Oil Tycoon’s Well-Timed IPO Boosts His Fortune by $1.2 Billion

George Kaiser, whose parents fled Nazi Germany for the Oklahoma oil patch, was already a billionaire before Russia invaded Ukraine and threw the global energy market into turmoil. Still, a well-timed initial public offering of his Excelerate Energy Inc., which raised $384 million on Tuesday at a valuation of $2.5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bloomberg

Commodity Data Firm Kpler Gets $220 Million in Private Equity Funding

Kpler Holding SA, a provider of data and analytics to commodity traders, said it will receive about $200 million in private equity funding for its continued expansion. The investment is led by Five Arrows and Insight Partners, and represents a minority stake in the company, Kpler said in a statement.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong on Fed’s Rate Path

Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further. An overly aggressive path of hikes to combat the spiraling cost...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Singapore’s Coda Nears Funding at $2.5 Billion Value, Sources Say

Singaporean firm Coda Payments Pte is nearing a deal to raise funds at about a $2.5 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The online payment processing company is poised to announce a fresh fundraising deal to fuel growth plans as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The round was led by venture capital firm Insight Partners, while Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte is among those who also invested, the people said.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Sri Lanka Downgraded By S&P on ‘Virtual Certainty’ of Default

Sri Lanka’s bonds were downgraded deeper into junk by S&P Global Ratings, which said the nation’s decision to suspend payments on its foreign debt has left a “virtual certainty of a default.”. The country’s long-term foreign currency credit rating was cut to CC, the third-lowest level, from...
WORLD
Bloomberg

SEBI Fines Indian Exchanges for Lax Oversight of Brokerage Firm

India’s capital markets regulator penalized the country’s two largest stock exchanges for failing to detect the misuse of securities worth 23 billion rupees ($302 million) by a brokerage house. Securities and Exchange Board of India penalized BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange with fines worth 30 million...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Germany Urges Banks, Clients to Keep Deals With Gazprom Unit

The German regulator in control of a Gazprom PJSC unit in the country urged banks and trading partners to keep doing business with the company to avoid a market meltdown. In a letter sent to banks, business partners, service providers and customers of Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries, the Federal Network Agency warned that shunning the company could result in potential insolvency. That could have severe consequences for the gas market, including disruption of flows to customers and pose a threat to security of supply.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Roman Abramovich Has $7 Billion of Assets Frozen in Tax Haven Jersey

A Jersey court froze more than $7 billion of assets linked to Roman Abramovich, equivalent to half of the Russian billionaire’s publicly estimated wealth. Police in the English Channel tax haven raided premises “suspected to be connected” to Abramovich, while the local Royal Court imposed the asset freeze, according to the Jersey government. It’s the latest sign of a crackdown on offshore wealth held by sanctioned Russian billionaires.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Egypt Looks to Buy Wheat Outside Tenders to Secure Supply

Egypt’s government plans to soon allow buying wheat outside of tenders as the biggest importer of the grain seeks more ways to secure supplies amid disruption from the war in Ukraine. The government currently only books cargoes via tenders and typically mostly from Black Sea countries like Russia and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Magic Mushrooms Are Giving Investors a Bad Trip

Convincing friends who were contemplating an expensive divorce to try psychedelic drug therapy may have been the most valuable financial advice that billionaire German investor Christian Angermayer ever gave, he told an audience of finance and tech peers recently. It won’t be long before politicians trip together to resolve their differences, he says.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Locked-Down Shanghai Residents Barter for What Money Can’t Buy

For many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents, the city’s strict Covid lockdown has made procuring food and daily necessities a struggle money can’t resolve. They’re resorting instead to bartering, trading neighbors ice cream for vegetables or wine for cake. The availability of many goods in Shanghai...
ECONOMY

