Grantville, GA

‘There’s a hole in our lives’: Community left with few answers after family killed in gun range

By Elizabeth Rawlins, WSB-TV
 3 days ago

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — We are continuing to learn more about the grandparents and grandson killed inside the Grantville gun range the family owned.

The family’s pastor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the family’s lives were led by faith.

Pastor Ben Sprenger with Emmanuel Baptist Church said he’s praying he will find the right words and enough strength to perform the funeral service for the three.

Investigators say Tommy Richard Hawk, his wife Evelyn and their grandson Luke were shot and killed Friday afternoon at their family-run business in Grantville — the Lock Stock & Barrel gun range.

“It’s up and down. A lot of different emotions,” Sprenger said about the last 48 hours for the small, tight-knit community.

The Hawks were part of the church’s small congregation of about 50 members. Losing three people in this way is inconceivable to them.

“There’s a hole in our lives now,” Sprenger said.

Evelyn, Richard and Luke Hawk Evelyn, Richard and Luke Hawk were all found shot to death inside in the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range Friday.

That void became a reality for the congregation on Sunday — the first Sunday that there have been three empty seats.

It was just last week that Luke Hawk was called on to lead the congregation in prayer.

“He turned 18 last December and I told him that I was going to call on him to pray soon. And he told his parents he didn’t want to do it, but it felt so good,” Sprenger said.

The Hawks were not only active in their church, but they were actively practicing and sharing their strong faith with their customers, even posting scripture on their business website with a standing invitation to church.

“They loved God. They feared God. They loved their community. They were passionate about people. They knew the gospel, Jesus Christ and repenting of their sins. And believed it,” Sprenger said.

While so many questions remain unanswered, the congregation is comforted knowing the answer to the most important question.

“This isn’t made up. This isn’t a game. This is real hope, and we are going to see them again. We believe that,” Sprenger said.

The funeral for the Hawks is set for Thursday.

Debbie Childers
3d ago

God bless family and friends as they go through the lose of three. God please help the authorities to find who done this 🙏. In Jesus Name I ask this Amen 🙏 🙌 👏 ❤.

Atlanta, GA
