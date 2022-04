NEW YORK -- A lawsuit against the city claims police officers are illegally completing DNA searches, taking DNA without people's consent and storing it in a database. The Legal Aid Society, which filed the suit, says it often happens when the police officer gives a simple offer during questioning of a suspect, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday.The offering comes in the form of a cigarette, water, or even gum.Interrogation videos show the NYPD giving those questioned something to drink or eat, then surreptitiously collecting the item for genetic evidence.The Legal Aid Society is suing to stop the practice, alleging thousands...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO