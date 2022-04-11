ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, or 12 miles north of Portsmouth, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Mcarthur, Hamden, Coalton, Petersburg, Allensville, Eagle Mills and Byer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Craig, northeastern Rogers, west central Delaware, Mayes and southeastern Nowata Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1057 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north of Foyil to 3 miles northeast of Pryor to 3 miles southwest of Locust Grove. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Pryor Pryor Creek... Chelsea Locust Grove... Salina Langley... Adair Ketchum... Spavinaw Foyil... Disney Talala... Big Cabin Pensacola... New Alluwe Hoot Owl... Cherokee State Park Cleora... Chloeta This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 259 and 289. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 55 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW LATIMER LE FLORE PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, HUGO, POTEAU, AND WILBURTON.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northeast Philadelphia to Marlton to near Sicklerville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Berlin and Palmyra. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 355 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 58. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Kingfisher County, OK
State
Delaware State
County
Logan County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
County
Payne County, OK
County
Washington County, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Nowata County, OK
County
Garfield County, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Creek County, OK
County
Osage County, OK
City
Delaware, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Noble County, OK
City
Noble, OK
County
Craig County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
County
Kay County, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northeast Philadelphia to Marlton to near Sicklerville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Berlin and Palmyra. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 355 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 58. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 550 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willingboro to Lumberton to Atco, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Philadelphia International Airport gusted to 59 MPH with South Jersey Regional Airport gusted to 51 MPH. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Willingboro, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Bordentown, Presidential Lakes Estates, Beverly, Chesilhurst, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Florence-Roebling and Atsion. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 7A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 40 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather#Craig Creek Delaware#Payne Rogers#Tulsa Wagoner
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...WESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ambler to Swedesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, West Norriton, East Norriton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Pitman, Conshohocken, Folcroft, Ambler, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, Westville, Narberth and Woodbury Heights. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 326 and 339. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 26. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 25. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Prairie, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Near blizzard conditions possible over sections of Sheridan and eastern portions of Roosevelt county through 700 pm MDT. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as zero.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Otoe; Pierce; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished below advisory levels, and will continue to decrease tonight. Thus, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds and wind gusts have ended with the remaining gusty winds decreasing through this evening.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 30-40 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Eddy, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Towner, Benson and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gloucester, James City, Mathews, Surry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Gloucester; James City; Mathews; Surry; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gloucester, northwestern York, Mathews, James City, and north central Surry Counties and the City of Williamsburg through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over College Of William And Mary, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Queens Lake, Norge, Toano, Gloucester Point, College Of William And Mary, Hayes, Carver Gardens, Kings Point, Jamestown, Wicomico, Achilles, Bavon, York Terrace, Blakes, Mobjack, Croaker and Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy