Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Gloucester; James City; Mathews; Surry; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gloucester, northwestern York, Mathews, James City, and north central Surry Counties and the City of Williamsburg through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over College Of William And Mary, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Queens Lake, Norge, Toano, Gloucester Point, College Of William And Mary, Hayes, Carver Gardens, Kings Point, Jamestown, Wicomico, Achilles, Bavon, York Terrace, Blakes, Mobjack, Croaker and Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
