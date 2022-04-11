Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...WESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ambler to Swedesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, West Norriton, East Norriton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Pitman, Conshohocken, Folcroft, Ambler, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, Westville, Narberth and Woodbury Heights. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 326 and 339. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 26. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 25. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

