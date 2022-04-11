ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry, northwestern Palm Beach and southern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and northeastern Nassau Counties through 630 PM EDT At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Glen Cove, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Woodbury, Bayville, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, Brookville, East Northport and Greenlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Target Area: Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 535 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rye, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Darien around 600 PM EDT. Norwalk around 605 PM EDT. Westport around 615 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
County
Galveston County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Shasta County through 545 PM PDT At 456 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palo Cedro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Redding, Palo Cedro, Shingletown, Millville and Inwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 20-35 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California MORE RAIN, SNOW, AND WIND ON THE WAY * MID WEEK STORM: Thursday evening, there may be a few light showers that make it past the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra will continue dealing with gusty winds. The probability of damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough to disrupt high-profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. Winds will relax through the night as a more tranquil day evolves for Friday. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Friday night into Saturday with more rain and snow for the Sierra, northeastern California and far northern Nevada. There is a 50% chance of spillover rain and snow into western Nevada, but accumulations would be well under 0.25". Winds will be the primary feature with this storm for us in Nevada. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages. * MORE STORMS: Plan on more storms Monday night into Tuesday and then again later next week. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans!
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gloucester, James City, Mathews, Surry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Gloucester; James City; Mathews; Surry; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gloucester, northwestern York, Mathews, James City, and north central Surry Counties and the City of Williamsburg through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over College Of William And Mary, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Queens Lake, Norge, Toano, Gloucester Point, College Of William And Mary, Hayes, Carver Gardens, Kings Point, Jamestown, Wicomico, Achilles, Bavon, York Terrace, Blakes, Mobjack, Croaker and Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to slowly diminish through the evening hours. However, gusts of 40 mph and higher are no longer expected. It will remain breezy with gusts of 25 to 30 mph into Friday morning.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shannon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM CDT this evening for a portion of south central Missouri, including the following area, Shannon. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Westchester by NWS

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow showers are decreasing in coverage and WYDOT webcams are showing very little in the way of snow in and around Arlington. Therefore...the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM this evening.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Additional accumulations of up to 2 inches, except up to 4 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to slowly diminish through the evening hours. However, gusts of 40 mph and higher are no longer expected. It will remain breezy with gusts of 25 to 30 mph into Friday morning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Eddy, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Towner, Benson and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southern Power, northwestern Franklin and northeastern Cassia Counties through 745 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

