Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Camden County in southern New Jersey North central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Eastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jenkintown to Audubon Park to near Pitman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A wind gust to 59 mph was measured at the Philadelphia International Airport. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 354 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 20 and 40. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 25 and 58. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
