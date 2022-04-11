ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 55 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW LATIMER LE FLORE PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, HUGO, POTEAU, AND WILBURTON.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Dade; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; St. Clair; Vernon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067, 073, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 097, 101, 101, AND 102 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.Fire weather zones 066, 067, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 101, and 102. * WIND...Wind gusts during the afternoon of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breckinridge, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breckinridge; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky East central Breckinridge County in central Kentucky * Until 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/. * At 1018 PM EDT/918 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hardinsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Meade and east central Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Maples Corner, Guston, Garfield, Graysville, Big Spring, Buck Grove, Hillgrove, Ekron, Garrett and Bewleyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
City
Polk, MO
County
Hickory County, MO
County
Stone County, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
County
Christian County, MO
County
Newton County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Webster County, MO
County
Barry County, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Dade County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
County
Taney County, MO
County
Cedar County, MO
County
Greene County, MO
County
Barton County, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Taney; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBSTER...WESTERN DOUGLAS...TANEY...EASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 532 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strafford to near Rogersville to 8 miles southeast of Sparta to 7 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield... Ozark Lake Taneycomo... Bull Shoals Lake Rogersville... Strafford Forsyth... Seymour Sparta... Kissee Mills Fordland... Taneyville Diggins... Oldfield Turners... Elkhead Powersite... Rome Chadwick... Linden This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 82 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 550 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willingboro to Lumberton to Atco, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Philadelphia International Airport gusted to 59 MPH with South Jersey Regional Airport gusted to 51 MPH. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Willingboro, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Bordentown, Presidential Lakes Estates, Beverly, Chesilhurst, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Florence-Roebling and Atsion. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 7A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 40 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CALLAHAN CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE EASTLAND FOARD HARDEMAN HASKELL JACK KNOX MONTAGUE PALO PINTO SHACKELFORD STEPHENS THROCKMORTON WICHITA WILBARGER YOUNG
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Dallas#Extreme Weather#Greene Hickory#Cedar#Stone
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS GRANT IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS BRADLEY CLEVELAND IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CALHOUN CLARK DALLAS HOT SPRING OUACHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARKADELPHIA, CAMDEN, FORDYCE, HAMPTON, KINGSLAND, MALVERN, RISON, SHERIDAN, THORNTON, AND WARREN.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Mainland Monroe, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Collier; Mainland Monroe; Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida Northern Mainland Monroe County in southwestern Florida Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fortymile Bend, or 27 miles northwest of Homestead General Airport, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Loop Road Ee Center, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend and Big Cypress National Preserve. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northeast Philadelphia to Marlton to near Sicklerville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Berlin and Palmyra. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 355 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 58. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Camden County in southern New Jersey North central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Eastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jenkintown to Audubon Park to near Pitman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A wind gust to 59 mph was measured at the Philadelphia International Airport. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 354 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 20 and 40. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 25 and 58. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Cass; Clarke; Davis; Decatur; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds and wind gusts have ended with the remaining gusty winds decreasing through this evening.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds and wind gusts have ended with the remaining gusty winds decreasing through this evening.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished below advisory levels, and will continue to decrease tonight. Thus, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Hartford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 645 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Litchfield, or 8 miles southwest of Torrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill and Avon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 30-40 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy