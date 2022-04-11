ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Firefighters discover a dead body after fighting the blaze of a house fire

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERRVILLE – Firefighters fought the blaze of a house fire, where a dead body was discovered in the bedroom. The Kerrville Fire Department was dispatched to a...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

WAPT

Blazing fire destroys house in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a house Thursday morning in South Jackson. Firefighters were called to Pine Tree Drive, off McDowell Road at about 2 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said no one was inside the house...
JACKSON, MS
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD: Body discovered in RV fire now homicide investigation

UPDATE FROM SPD, MARCH 16:On 03-06-22 SPD officers along with Spokane Fire Department crews responded to the area of Rockwell and Jefferson for an RV on fire. A body was found inside the RV and the subsequent investigation showed the manner of death was likely homicide.The investigation remains active. Major Crimes Detectives along with Forensics personnel examined the scene extensively and continue to process evidence. One person involved in the incident has been arrested.Anyone with information about the incident, and has not spoken to investigators, is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20037466.PREVIOUS COVERAGE:SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Rockwell Ave on Sunday, March 6 around 2 a.m. after reports of a recreational vehicle on fire.When the first company arrived, they saw a midsized RV completely engulfed in flames, endangering three nearby vehicles and a single-family home with the threat of spreading fire. Firefighters acted quickly and were able to prevent extension to nearby properties, confining the fire to the RV.Once the blaze was extinguished, personnel discovered a deceased victim inside the RV living space. It was determined life-saving measures would be ineffectual, and resuscitative measure were not attempted.Spokane Police Major Crimes and Fire Departments are jointly investigating the incident. The name of the victim and cause of the fire are not available at this time.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
US News and World Report

Phoenix Fire Dept.: Man Dead in Blaze at Apartment Complex

Phoenix (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix say one man is dead following a fire at an apartment complex early Friday. A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said firefighters found the man inside an apartment that was on fire on the first floor of the two-floor complex. The spokesman, Capt. Todd...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAL

Firefighter injured in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday evening a Shreveport firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood. Crews responded to the single-family home on the 3100 block of Dupont St. just after 6:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. It took 32 minutes for the 18 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSLS

Forest firefighters respond to massive house fire

BOONSBORO, Va. – The Forest Fire Department responded to a massive fire in Boonsboro. The department posted about the fire on Facebook Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. Five trucks responded to the scene and found a home 75% involved with fire. The flames were also creeping toward nearby brush.
BOONSBORO, MD
Times of San Diego

Firefighters Find Body Following Chula Vista Trailer Fire

Crews discovered a body inside Sunday inside a burned-out travel trailer in a Chula Vista storage yard. When Chula Vista firefighters arrived at 1 p.m., they found the trailer, in the 100 block of Mace Street, fully involved in flames, according to OnScene.TV. The area, behind an ice cream shop, appeared to be set aside for parked trailers and food trucks.
CHULA VISTA, CA
MassLive.com

Chicopee firefighters extinguish Granby Road house fire

Chicopee firefighters extinguished a fire that caused considerable damage to a Granby Road home Sunday afternoon. Chicopee Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Sandford said the department was alerted to the fire in the home at 292 Granby Road at about 5 p.m. Firefighters found flames coming from the rear of the single-family house upon arrival.
CHICOPEE, MA
Register Citizen

Middletown firefighters suffer burns in 2 large house blazes

MIDDLETOWN — Two firefighters suffered burns from a fast-moving two-alarm house fire on Clinton Avenue Wednesday afternoon that spread to the home next door. When Middletown Fire Department, Westfield Fire District and South Fire District crews arrived on scene, they discovered the blaze at the two-family dwelling at 15 Clinton Ave. had jumped to 9 Clinton Ave., Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
KOLD-TV

Firefighters stop backyard grill fire, protect house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District were called out to a fire that began when a backyard grill caught fire this weekend. According to information from the district, the grill flamed up and melted the propane supply hose, resulting in a fire that engulfed the entire grill.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KRMG

Firefighters put out house fire in Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. — A house in Sperry caught fire Friday morning. Sperry, Skiatook and Country Corner firefighters all helped to put out the fire at a home on East Blair Street and North Frankfort Avenue. Country Corner Fire Chief Randall Williamson said the house was fully engulfed in fire...
SPERRY, OK
The Independent

Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call...
CBS Sacramento

Police Seek Good Samaritan Who Saved Man From Burning Car In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The search is on for a mystery hero in Turlock who pulled a man from a burning car. (credit: Turlock Police Department) The Turlock Police Department said Thursday that firefighters found a man with life-threatening burns in an alley next to the burning car overnight on the 200 block of D Street. Crews had responded shortly after midnight over reports of a vehicle fire. Two witnesses reported the incident after hearing the booming sound of tires popping from the heat. Turlock police said video evidence suggests the burned man was in the backseat of the vehicle and was pulled out by an unknown person while the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Investigators think a good Samaritan rescued the man but did not remain on the scene. They are asking for that person to come forward to provide a statement. “If this good Samaritan had not helped when they did, our investigation would look very different,” said Detective Brandon Bertram with Turlock police. “This person most certainly saved the man’s life.” Turlock police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that there is no indication it was arson. The burned man was flown to a burn center to undergo surgery.
TURLOCK, CA
Eyewitness News

Two firefighters injured battling house fires in Middletown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Your March 16 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. The City of Norwich said it saw a successful growth of community cameras to help fight crime. ANSWER DESK: Impact of rising interest rates. Updated: 10 hours ago.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

