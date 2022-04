MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]

