Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning composer Bill Sherman counts Lin Manuel-Miranda and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — currently two of the biggest names in music-centric movies — among his list of famous friends. But the In the Heights and Tick, Tick … Boom! executive music producer also has a few other famous friends, likely more recognizable by a legion of tinier fans: the puppets of PBS Kids and Fred Rogers Productions’ Donkey Hodie. A series for children ages 3 to 5, Donkey Hodie features reimagined characters from the Make-Believe Neighborhood of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and stars Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of Grampy Hodie...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 29 DAYS AGO