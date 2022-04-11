ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Wildcats and Tucson lose a Great Friend & Alumnus

By Marc Severson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Wildcats football community lost a close friend and alumnus as former Wildcat Julius Holt tragically passed away. Last week was a rough one for Arizona Football fans. I saw some sad news, as Julius Holt, a mainstay of the Arizona Wildcats’ defensive line back in the early 80s, passed...

zonazealots.com

Comments / 1


