Carlisle Police looking for older man they say tried twice to get young teens in car

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
Carlisle and Concord schools sent letters home to parents Saturday about having tough conversations with their kids, even the young ones.

“I said some strange people like to take children, and I want you to know if there’s somebody whoever tries to get you in their car that you tell them no. And he said oh, and I’ll tell them this, and I’ll tell him that,” said Concord parent Carrie Grinham about her six-year-old. “He started having this whole monologue and I said no, no, no, just say you don’t talk to people you don’t know and get out of there.”

The tough conversations are needed while police look for a man they believe approached two middle school-aged girls Thursday. The most recent incident happened around 5 p.m. at Fern’s Country Store. The young girl told police a man asked her for help with something in his car. When she said no, he took off.

“Even though we’re in a small, quiet, safe town, you have to be vigilant with everything we do,” said Matt Herweck. “I’ve got small kids, and we had that same conversation too about, you know, being friendly but yet not trusting everybody and talking to strangers.”

Down the street two hours earlier, a girl at track practice told police a man standing outside his car asked her where to get coffee. When she told him, he asked for help putting it in his GPS.

“As a woman, and I grew up in Chicago, I have learned that it is rarely like that,” said Grinham. “I’ve actually had men approach me when I was a kid asking for directions.”

She was smart enough to say no, and the suspect drove off down Church Street.

Carlisle Police believe the driver in both instances may be the same man since both girls had similar descriptions.

Police believe he is driving a red/maroon four-door car, possibly a Honda. We’re told the man is about 5′10″, middle-aged, with slightly graying brown hair, and possibly has a beard.

Concord Police say they have reported no similar incidents in Concord, but that these events are important reminders to talk regularly with kids about how to respond if approached by a stranger and to never get in cars with anyone.

If you have any information about these two particular incidents, please contact the Carlisle Police Department at (978) 369-1155.

