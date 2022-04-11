ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

16 indicted on conspiracy charges for 'boot' distribution operation

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG – Sixteen individuals from Maryland and West Virginia are facing charges involving a drug conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Friday. The indictment alleges that large quantities of Eutylone, also known as “boot,” were trafficked from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties, from February 2019 to March 15,...

#Fbi#Virginia State Police#Eutylone
