No. 6 OSU takes series over OU

 4 days ago
Bedlam

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State continued its Bedlam Series dominance over Oklahoma on Sunday, claiming a 9-4 win in the rubber game at O’Brate Stadium.

With the win, OSU has now won seven of its nine Bedlam Series in 10 seasons under head coach Josh Holliday, and the Cowboys are 29-11 against the Sooners over the last decade.

OSU improved to 23-9 on the season with the victory and is now tied for second in the conference standings with a 7-2 Big 12 mark. West Virginia sits atop the league, with the Cowboys set to travel to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers later this week.

Bryce Osmond earned the win on the mound in the series finale against Oklahoma as the right-hander improved to 2-1 with a six-inning effort that saw him tie a season high with eight strikeouts. He allowed just one run on five hits.

Nolan McLean had a big day at the plate for the Pokes, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. He was one of six Cowboys with two hits on the day, while OSU also had six players drive in runs.

McLean got the scoring started in a big way in the second inning to give OSU a lead it never surrendered. After back-to-back singles to begin the inning, McLean launched an 0-1 pitch into the OSU bullpen for a three-run shot. The home run was his team-best seventh of the season and second in as many days.

The Cowboys would extend their lead with two runs in the fourth. Once again, back-to-back singles got the rally started before Aidan Meola doubled off the base of the wall in left field, driving in a run. Three batters later, Jake Thompson singled to plate another run and make it 5-0.

In the fifth, David Mendham would play the role of one-man wrecking crew to bring home another run for the Cowboys. Mendham led off the inning with a double to left and then advanced to third on a passed ball. Finally, he came home to score on a wild pitch during a McLean at-bat, extending the lead to six.

OSU managed to score for the third inning in a row in the sixth. Zach Ehrhard and Thompson drew back-to-back walks with one out, and Griffin Doersching then singled up the middle to drive one in. Medham followed that with a fielder’s choice groundout to bring in another run and make the score 8-0.

Oklahoma (18-12, 4-5) finally managed to get on the scoreboard in the eighth, plating three runs on two hits, two walks and an OSU fielding error to cut the Sooners’ deficit to 8-3.

The Cowboys got an insurance run from the top of their order in the eighth. Roc Riggio led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch, and Ehrhard singled to bring him in and make it a six-run lead.

OSU returns to action Tuesday when the Cowboys host Wichita State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at O’Brate Stadium.

