Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defends city on Fox News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted 17-1 in favor of a redistricting plan that sets boundaries for its members. There isn’t much of a change. The new maps were expected to pass without very little council opposition. But some members of the public have been crying foul, saying by not changing the districts much, it’s unfair to minorities in the city who have shifted to other parts of town.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO