ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defends city on Fox News

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defended the city on Fox News, Saturday night. Mayor Curry appeared in a segment of 'One Nation' with Brian Kilmeade. The...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Need a summer job? The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a summer job, then look no further. The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards to staff public pools over the summer, the city announced on Thursday. The starting pay for newly hired city lifeguards is $12 an hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Council votes in favor of redistricting plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted 17-1 in favor of a redistricting plan that sets boundaries for its members. There isn’t much of a change. The new maps were expected to pass without very little council opposition. But some members of the public have been crying foul, saying by not changing the districts much, it’s unfair to minorities in the city who have shifted to other parts of town.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Lenny Curry
WNCT

City of Jacksonville human resources director nationally recognized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville, Chief Human Resources Director, Kimberly Williams has been nationally recognized by the Association of Defense Communities (ADC), with the Defense Community Champion Award for making a difference in the lives of our military, military families, and veterans. The Defense Community Champion Awards were recently given to a select and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rep. Murphy awards Jacksonville City manager before retirement

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Just a few months out from City Manager Richard Woodruff’s retirement, Congressman Greg Murphy wanted to recognize him for his 12 years of serving the city. “Please join me in honoring the incredible life and incredible work of the nobleman, Dr. Woodruff a happy retirement,” said Murphy. He presented Woodruff with […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Mayor#Lennycurry#One Nation#Friends
WITN

City of Jacksonville honors four U.S. Marines killed during NATO drill

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County leaders placed a wreath in downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning honoring the four U.S. Marines to die in a NATO drill Friday near Bodo, Norway. According to authorities, the Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Artic Circle...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

Beyond #1: Zach Carter, DL, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zach Carter only got better as his career in Gainesville went on, and he was easily Florida’s most productive defensive lineman in 2021. He projects as a 4-3 defensive end, but he can also play inside. In 12 games in 2021, Carter had 31 tackles...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy