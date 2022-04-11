ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kingdom Hearts' 20th-Anniversary Trailer Announces 'Kingdom Hearts IV'

Cover picture for the articleContinuing its celebrations for the 20th-anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix recently delivered a trailer during an anniversary event in Tokyo. The special trailer served to announce the upcoming release of Kingdom Hearts IV....

