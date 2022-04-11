'Kingdom Hearts' 20th-Anniversary Trailer Announces 'Kingdom Hearts IV'

It now seems like previous rumors were true: Godzilla and King Kong may really be coming to Call of Duty. Just earlier today, the massive FPS franchise took to Twitter to unveil its latest teaser trailer for the next season of both Vanguard and Warzone, and the tweets were accompanied by a soundtrack that seemed muddled and broken at first, but when a fan imported the audio into Audacity, the soundwaves created the words “Monsters are real.” The hint also reflects the teaser trailer itself, which near the end told players “With Nebula, the Nazis have unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than we can ever hope to comprehend.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO