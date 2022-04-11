ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles

By Ben Helwig
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather continues to trend warmer, drivers may be noticing the effects winter had on their vehicles. The salt, sand and brine from road treatment can cause rusting on the vehicle, resulting in serious damage. “It’s very, very difficult to treat,” said Traci Seeger,...

