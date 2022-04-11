Tulsa Tyrants Hope To Help Ukrainians In Fight Against Russia

As the war within Ukraine continues, a group of Tulsans is helping soldiers on the frontlines.

They say a love for armored combat sports brought them together, and now they are hoping to lend a hand.

The Tulsa Tyrants all know the Ukrainian National Team, and some have even had the chance to compete against them as members of Team USA.

But ever since the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian fighters have had to switch from swords and shields to rifles and tanks.

"All of them universally were saying, 'Well.... we're going to have to slow down our orders,'" Davis said. "'Sorry guys we have to go slow down the Russians now.' That's kind of a surreal situation to find yourself in."

Branden Davis with the Tulsa Tyrants says the Ukrainian team also helps make their armor.

With most of the fighters on the frontlines though, those supplies have stopped, and he doesn't know when they'll start again.

"The armor shops have been destroyed now and you know the fighters...I just hope that when this is over, they're able to get back into the sport," Davis said.

Tamara Morrow, the Chief of Operations for Armored Combat Worldwide has been connecting the Ukrainian national team with suppliers to get them more equipment

She says they've been trying the best they can because they are not just competitors, they're friends.

"We share meals together," Morrow said. "We write each other back and forth."

Davis admits right now all he can hope for is his friends' safety

But he says he's been around them enough to know they're fighters to the core.

"That's everything I've heard about the Ukrainian team," Davis said. "Those fighters are fierce. They're not afraid of anyone and I wouldn't want to be the guys trying to invade their country."

Davis says there are ways Tulsans can help.

He says donating to organizations like the Global Disaster Relief Team (GDRT) or any trusted PayPal accounts are the fastest and most secure way to get money to Ukraine.

You can visit the GDRT site HERE.