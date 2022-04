The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of filming its Season 11 finale, also known as the series finale. ComicBook.com has learned that it is being directed by none other than Greg Nicotero. Nicotero has directed some of the best and biggest episodes of The Walking Dead, often serving as the helm for season and mid-season premieres and finales. Nicotero is also an executive producer of The Walking Dead, having been with the show since its launch in 2010 bring his masterful touches to much of the practical and digital VFX works, including designs for the world famous walkers and Shiva the tiger.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO