A party to remember! Thousands of racegoers descend on tiny Outback town Birdsville for a day of revelry at the world's most remote race meeting

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The second day of the 'Melbourne Cup of the Outback' is underway in the remote Queensland town of Birdsville.

Thousands of racegoers dressed in colourful suits and dazzling frocks gathered to watch the annual horse race and enjoy the party in the country's dusty red centre.

The 139th Birdsville Races began a day earlier on Sunday after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38C heat was the hottest on record for the race in recent years with both the jockeys and horses enjoying a cool post-race hose down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAgfO_0f5LgCZd00
Contestants in fashions on the field on the first day of the Birdsville Races (pictured) in hot and dusty conditions on the outskirts of Birdsville in far western Queensland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uKht_0f5LgCZd00
Maddie Finn from Sydney (left), Carla Fowler from Geelong (centre) and Kate Reily from Sydney (right), excited at the first race, on the first day of the races
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Fx8_0f5LgCZd00
The 13-race program had 84 entries with the 1600m TAB Birdsville Cup on Monday offering the winning horse a record $42,000 in prize money
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtTR1_0f5LgCZd00
Gary Brook, the Vice President of the Birdsville Race Club, said the scorching temperatures didn't take away from fun had on and off the track (pictured, punters at the entry gates)

More than 3,000 punters descended on the town in central west Queensland on the edges of the Simpson and Stoney deserts to witness the 140-year tradition.

'It is so great to be back and supported so well by the thousands who travelled to join us at this special edition of the Birdsville Races. It was hot, but didn't slow the horses or the fun off the track,' Gary Brook vice president of the Birsville Race Club said.

Apprentice jockey Shae Nielson picked up her first ever win on day one of the races, prompting raucous applause from the 3,000-strong crowd.

'I'd like to thank Birdsville for putting on a great couple of days,' the 26-year-old said of her triumph on the track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNJki_0f5LgCZd00
The field pass the finish in race 5 on the on day one of the races (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAbBw_0f5LgCZd00
About 3,000 spectators attended the event in the dusty Outback town (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d3xK_0f5LgCZd00
As well as the races there are also a number of events held during the carnival including a charity auction and of course many bars to grab a cool drink (pictured) 

'I will never forget this win and hope that I can come back again and ride at Birdsville. It's been more than I ever thought it would be.'

Her horse Rosaraya also delivered trainer Todd Austion a winning trainers double and the first of two $2,000 trainers bonuses awarded on the day.

Day two sees the 2022 race program culminate with the headline 1,600m Birdsville Cup, which this year offers a record $42,000 prize-purse.

The April 2022 Birdsville Races offer a record combined prize purse of $262,500 across the two days of racing.

Racegoers who travelled from all corners of Australia for the two-day event celebrated by decorating themselves with colourful hats, shirts and tutus.

It's by far the biggest event for the year in the tiny town of Birdsville which had a population of just 140 people in the 2016 Census.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUKHg_0f5LgCZd00
The event was postponed for the last two year but made a triumphant return in 2022 (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNyO_0f5LgCZd00
The town is located on the edge of the Simpson and Stoney deserts in central Australia (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UunoG_0f5LgCZd00
Thousands of brightly-dressed punters have gathered in the remote outback town of Birdsville for the 139th running of the iconic two-day event

If a trainer wins both the April and September 2022 TAB Birdsville Cup races, they will receive up to $15,000 in bonuses - thought to be the biggest cash prize in the history of country racing in Queensland.

Race club president David Brook, 74, said he was feeling the pressure before the race meet.

'I haven't been able to sleep some nights because I haven't known how we're going to do it,' he said.

'I wake up with a stomach ache at three in the morning.'

Passionate about horses and keeping the heart of the bush alive, Mr Brook shouldn't be worried. He's well practised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvOqB_0f5LgCZd00
Racegoers cool down in the 38C heat on day one of the races (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwiN8_0f5LgCZd00
The Fashions on the Field event (pictured) had many colourful entries 

He's been running the iconic Birdsville carnival for nearly five decades. His uncle was president before him.

One of his sons is the vice president, a daughter the treasurer.

Mr Brook knows the lead-up to the event can feel daunting but then the volunteers start arriving - down from the big smoke for a bit of hard work, a lot of fun and no money.

'They're getting a meal, somewhere to stay, a cool place to have a drink; they might get shouted a beer and they do a day's work for nothing,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJH0P_0f5LgCZd00
Apprentice jockey Shae Nielson (left) won her first ever race on Sunday on horse Rosaraya, to the raucous applause from the 3000-strong crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4DLd_0f5LgCZd00
Punters from across the country looking to get in on the action from the comfort of their own home can tune in to watch the 13-race line up on Sky Racing (pictured, horses race)

'They turn up and tell me 'don't worry, we can do that' and by lunch I haven't got any stomach pain at all.'

He said the event was an iconic one every Australian should visit.

'You've got to get to the race track and see the horses and the dust,' Mr Brook said.

'The weather's good, the beer will be cold and everything will be great.'

Punters from across the country looking to get in on the action from the comfort of their own home can tune in to watch the 13-race line up on Sky Racing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG75p_0f5LgCZd00
The 139th Birdsville Races kicked off on Sunday for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit Australian shores in 2019 (pictured, a group of punters wear matching shirts for the race)

