Gary Brown, former NFL running back who coached at Wisconsin in 2021, dies at age 52

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Gary Brown, a former NFL running back who served as the Wisconsin Badgers' running backs coach last season but was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December because of medical issues, died Sunday.

Brown was 52.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Brown, who played eight seasons in the NFL and coached 11 years for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, gained the respect of the UW coaches and players during his lone season on Paul Chryst’s staff.

"It has been difficult," tailback Chez Mellusi said earlier this spring when asked about missing Brown. "I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for coach Brown. It was difficult for me but the most important thing is his health. As sad as it is, that is the most important thing."

Under his tutelage freshman Braelon Allen developed into one of the Big Ten’s top running backs last season.

Allen took over as the starter after Wisconsin lost Mellusi (815 yards, five touchdowns) to a season-ending knee injury in November and finished with 1,268 yards, a 6.8-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He was a consensus second-team, all-Big Ten pick.

Brown, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was a running back at Penn State. He played for three teams over eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999. Brown posted two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1993 with the Houston Oilers and 1998 with the New York Giants).

He was twice diagnosed with cancer, first when he was in his early 40s and coaching running backs with the Cleveland Browns. Doctors found cancer in his colon and liver. He underwent chemotherapy and surgery and was eventually given a clean bill of health.

The second time came shortly after the 2019 season, when Brown was among several Dallas Cowboys assistants who were not retained by new head coach Mike McCarthy. This time, doctors found a malignant tumor near Brown's pancreas.

Brown opted for immunotherapy, did not coach in 2020 and then joined the Wisconsin staff to replace John Settle.

Brown was undergoing treatment when the Badgers traveled to Las Vegas and defeated Arizona State, 20-13, on Dec. 30.

His condition deteriorated, and Wisconsin officials eventually concluded Brown would not be able to coach this season, though they had plans in place to assist him financially.

Gary Brown during Cowboys training camp in 2017. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement released by the team . "Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day."

Shortly after joining the Wisconsin staff, Brown explained how he had decided to live despite being twice diagnosed with cancer .

“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.

“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight.

“My parents raised me to fight.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gary Brown, former NFL running back who coached at Wisconsin in 2021, dies at age 52

LiveLoveLaugh1
3d ago

I first started noticing him when he would go sit on the bench next to Damarco Murray after he scored a TD...RIP sir🙏🤱💙🤍

Michael George
3d ago

once cancer enters the liver, the prognosis becomes very grim

