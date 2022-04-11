ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 dogs rescued in Pulaski County, shelter steps up to help

By Bailey Strohl
 4 days ago

New video shows the condition of 11 DOGS WERE RESCUED from a home in Pulaski County over the weekend.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, April 7th, deputies responded to a home near Vichy for a wellness check on multiple dogs.

Deputies found several miniature pinchers and other mixed breeds living in unsafe conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the owners voluntarily surrendered the 11 dogs to the Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center in St. Robert.

The dogs were evaluated by veterinarians and received medical attention.

The shelter says every dog is currently suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration.

At this time, charges have not yet been filed, and names of the owners are not being released.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says it expects prosecutors to file charged once the investigation is finished.

The Kitten and Puppy Division is seeking donations for food, puppy pads, and other supplies.

Monetary Donations: https://square.link/u/LkbaN5rE

Chewy Wish List – https://bit.ly/33Q4osR

Amazon Wish List – https://a.co/0OgAc9k

Walmart Wish List – https://bit.ly/3owlbLs

Donations can also be made at Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center at 996 Missouri Ave, St. Robert, MO.

