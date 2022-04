Schenectady has been getting a resurgence in the past few years. Another business and restaurant have been announced in the Mill Lane Artisan District. In downtown Schenectady off of State Street, there is already plenty of new businesses booming. This, you can argue, is the last of that area to be built. It is located in the historic brick building known as The Blockhouse. IT is in the Mill Lane Artisan District at the end of the block where Frogg Alley and Bountiful Bread are located.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO