Park City, UT

Winter Storm Warning in effect until early Wednesday

By TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City could see up to 21 inches of snow this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 3 am on Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected in Summit County, with total accumulations around 1 to 2 feet.

Winter driving conditions are expected on all area routes. Traction restrictions may be enacted.

Utah Department of Transportation

Full NWS forecast for Park City, Utah:

Monday
Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday night
Snow showers before 9pm, then snow after 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 17. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Tuesday
Snow before noon, then snow showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 20. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday night
Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday
Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.


IN THIS ARTICLE
