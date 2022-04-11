ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Maryland Police investigating indecent exposure incident on campus Sunday evening

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
On April 10, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an indecent exposure that occurred inside the Stamp Student Union.

A female student reported to police that while she was on the second floor, she saw a male watching something on his laptop and had himself exposed. The student left the area and called police.

The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident.

We encourage anyone with information about this incident, to please call us at 301-405-3555. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

When available for release, additional information, may be obtained by accessing the "UMD Safety Notice" portion of the campuses web site: http://universityofmarylandpolice.com/stats/safety_notices.cfm and http://umpdnews.umd.edu/home

