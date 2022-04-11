Easter events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Parkersburg Easter Parade a few weeks away, organizers are still accepting applications for floats. Easter parade founder and organizer, Kiki Angelos says that the parade committee is looking to add more floats and participants. And will even accept any last-minute applications. Angelos says that...
Lent is in full swing. Holy Week will be here before we know it. Then, Easter celebrations will be upon us. To help Racine County community members, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are requesting any churches and organizations who would like to be included in our Easter Guide to submit their services and events. Easter will take place on Sunday, April 17.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will host an event alongside Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter cheer. The event will include an Easter Egg Hunt, goodie bags, carnival games, food pantry and vendors. We...
Comments / 0