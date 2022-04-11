College Sports Recap For April 10, 2022

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first commitment of the Ryan Pedon era for the Illinois State men’s basketball team hits close to home.

Sunday night, Bloomington High School product Colton Sandage announced he will play his final season of college basketball at ISU.

Sandage spent last season with Western Illinois, starting 31 games and averaging 13.4 points per game and leading the Leathernecks in three point shooting percentage.

The Illinois State softball team celebrated 50 years of Title IX Sunday afternoon when they hosted Evansville. Prior to the game, ISU women’s atheltics pioneers Linda Herman and Jill Hutchison threw out ceremonial first pitches. The Redbirds preceeded to beat Evansville 3-2.

In college baseball, Bradley honored the life of Mitch Janssen- A Bradley baseball pitcher and Princeville product who passed away in 2020 in a place crash. The Braves played with special “MJ 21” baseballs throughout their series vs. Wright State.

Bradley lost to Wright State 20-5 in the action, but earned a massive victory after the contest. The Braves held their Vs. Cancer fundraiser, where they shaved their heads to raise awareness for the fight against cancer. This season alone, Bradley has raised over $25,000 for the Vs. Cancer Foundation, and in the seven years of fundraising, has eclipsed the $110,000 raised.

