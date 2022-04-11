ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds of 35 mph with higher gusts are expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:25:00 Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 5 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Portage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Stevens Point. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1076.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of wooded lowland areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1076.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:10 PM CDT Thursday was 1076.4 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1076.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1077.1 feet on 12/16/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

