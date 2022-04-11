ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Mitchell; Presidio Valley; Terrell; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. High profile vehicles may experience travel challenges.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible on the coastal mountain slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 06:35:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226...227...228...229...230 AND 233 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226...227...228...229...230 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...226...227...228 229...230 and 233. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Until 8 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND EASTERN PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Southern Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lake and southwestern Orange Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winter Garden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Winter Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warmer weather, windy, and dry conditions return Friday continuing critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions look to shift focus to western and central New Mexico Saturday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands, the Northeast Plains and East Central Plains Friday afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS .Extremely low humidity within a settled airmass will remain in the area through Friday. Friday morning west winds above 3000ft will become breezy, with the rest of the lower elevations becoming breezy Friday afternoon. These lower elevations encompass the Rio Grande Valley and eastward. West winds in the higher elevations, including the Sacramento Mountains, will strengthen to marginally gusty in the afternoon hours. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of an extremely windy day earlier this week have dried fuels out. Winds will slowly diminish Friday night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 112 and 113. * WIND...Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, Mountain areas will see 15 - 25mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...2 to 8%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to remain under 20%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything cause sparks.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 15.2 feet and is forecast to fall back to near 14.7 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Valley City 14.0 15.2 Thu 8 pm 15.1 15.1 14.9 14.7 14.4
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Until 8 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels will rise slightly into Friday morning, then begin to fall slowly Friday afternoon. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

