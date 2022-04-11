High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
