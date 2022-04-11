ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152 AND 154, AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern two-thirds of fire weather zone 150. All of fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. Southern portions of fire weather zone 153. * TIMING...11 AM through 8 PM MST. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#The Wind Advisory#The High Wind Watch
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Additional accumulations of up to 2 inches, except up to 4 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may include State Routes 154 and 246.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 06:35:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. West of Highway 89, additional accumulations of up to 6 inches along the crest with 2-4 inches below 7000 feet. East of Highway 89 may see up to an additional inch of snow. Rain/snow mix for Tahoe lake level will continue. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph in the upper portions of the Sierra. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Area roadways that are wet as of nightfall may freeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals will be for the Sierra crest and western portion of the Tahoe Basin, with much less snow on the eastern side of the Basin. Gusty winds will bring rough lake waters to Lake Tahoe with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Shasta County through 545 PM PDT At 456 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palo Cedro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Redding, Palo Cedro, Shingletown, Millville and Inwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow showers are decreasing in coverage and WYDOT webcams are showing very little in the way of snow in and around Arlington. Therefore...the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM this evening.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southern Power, northwestern Franklin and northeastern Cassia Counties through 745 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy