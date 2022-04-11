ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Forecast: Threat Of Strong To Severe Storms At Times Through Wednesday

By Jamie Warriner
 4 days ago

It didn’t take long for temperatures to warm back up, and boy did they. Sunday was the warmest day of the year for most across the Ozarks. It was also the first day that many locations hit 80° this year. The warmth came with wind too as gusts topped 40 mph.

The warmth and wind developed ahead of a cold front that will trigger storms late tonight into Monday. There will be a threat of severe storms along with heavy rainfall from late this evening into the morning hours Monday.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT INTO MONDAY

Storms are expected to develop a little north of the interstate by midnight, gradually building southeast through sunrise Monday. A few of the storms could produce large hail and locally damaging wind gusts. The coverage of storms will increase into Monday morning and they may organize into short lines of storms that could bring more of a potential for damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is also possible, but the overall threat looks pretty low.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dE2V2_0f5Lcg0900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gELYH_0f5Lcg0900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39k673_0f5Lcg0900

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of the day, especially along and south of the interstate where rain amounts of 1 to 2″ could be pretty common. This might lead to some localized pockets of flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhHCM_0f5Lcg0900

Temperatures may not have much of a chance to warm up Monday, and this will make for a wet and cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s near the interstate and a bit warmer to the south and north.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bdUJ_0f5Lcg0900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCrgH_0f5Lcg0900

The cold front will lift back to the north as a warm front Monday night with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out by Monday evening across Northern Arkansas into Southern Missouri. A few of these could become severe with hail the most likely mode.

Light showers or drizzle will likely accompany the front as it lifts north and it could also bring a round of fog later Monday night.

WARM AND WINDY TUESDAY

By Tuesday the warm front will be north of the area with clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up out of the south with another “hold onto your hats” kind of day. Gusts could top 40 mph at times late Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb to 80° across much of the area too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mg4jH_0f5Lcg0900

It looks like showers and thunderstorms may have a tough time developing Tuesday afternoon and evening thanks to a “cap”. A passing upper-level storm to the southeast might be able to trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri heading into Tuesday night.

SEVERE WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Thunderstorm chances will pick back up again Wednesday morning into the afternoon as a potent storm moves across the middle of the country. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the cold front and severe weather will be possible with the storms as they move through. All modes of severe weather look possible. This round of storms should be on the way out by early Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDe8o_0f5Lcg0900

Quieter weather will follow on Thursday, but it will be cooler.

HEADING INTO EASTER WEEKEND

The pattern will remain active into this upcoming weekend with temperatures running pretty close to normal. Look for partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. A quick-moving system could generate a few showers heading into Friday afternoon. Another storm will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Sunday.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for colder weather in the April 18th to April 20th timeframe. The cold snap may also bring a late frost and freeze risk with it.

