Dallas, TX

Police: One Dead, Two Others Injured in Dallas Shooting

By Jacob Reyes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

One person is dead and two others are injured after Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 3200 Jerome Street this morning. Police responded...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the murder case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Murder#Homicide
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1. Sabrina Ho (credit: Denton Police Department) The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho...
DENTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Police Recover Second Body in White Rock Lake

Dallas police have recovered a body from the White Rock area.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Police have confirmed that a body was recovered at White Rock Lake on Thursday. This is the second body recovered in less than two weeks. Dallas News reports that the body was recovered near Garland Road and East Lawther, which is near the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
DALLAS, TX

