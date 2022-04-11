Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather continues to trend warmer, drivers may be noticing the effects winter had on their vehicles. The salt, sand and brine from road treatment can cause rusting on the vehicle, resulting in serious damage. “It’s very, very difficult to treat,” said Traci Seeger,...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck firefighters responded to a fire in an unoccupied home on Thursday night. The home, located on the 200 block of West Avenue C, reportedly had smoke rising from it. Firefighters determined the smoke was coming from one room in the home and extinguished the fire. An investigation showed the cause of the fire was unintentional, and the estimated damage caused by the fire was $30,000.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting five people after an overnight house fire at 30 Reservation St. in the City of Buffalo. Fire officials say the blaze started on the second floor around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and is estimated to have caused $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in Bay County were shaken up Friday evening when a possible tornado blew through the area, leaving widespread damage. Officials tell us about 3,000 homes are without power after a possible tornado started around the St. Andrews Marina area, continuing through Frankford Avenue and 19th Street in Panama City, and traveled east to the 1700 block and 2000 block of Frankford Avenue.
What began as any other Sunday, turned into a dangerous situation for many across the state. Comanche County saw wildfires pop up north of Lawton, as the flames spread to the point where Emergency Management officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for homes and businesses in the area. Those same officials...
OGEMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Highwater has prompted the Price County Highway Department to close a small stretch County Highway YY in the town of Spirit. The location is between Meier Road and Strucker Road. It’s less than one mile. That stretch of road runs along the Spirit River. A...
JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado damaged dozens of homes and two schools in Jacksboro on Monday, March 21. As a result, Jacksboro ISD is closed the rest of the week. Debris from homes, trees and power lines was scattered across a path at least a third of a...
Well it’s that time of the year again; most of the roads and ditches are free from the cold white stuff that winter brings and spring is just around the corner. That means it’s probably time to get the vehicle you drive to the car wash. Nothing is harder on a car body than the excess amount of salt we need to use on the roads during icy and snowy weather. A simple google search shows you that salt just so happens to create a chemical reaction that can and will corrode your car. That’s especially true for any exposed metal. Two car parts that are especially susceptible to corrosion and rust are the brake and fuel lines (I’m pretty sure you need those working correctly, right?). So far in the last two years I have had the joy of 2, count’em, 2 wheel bearing replacements at the price of just over 300 dollars each time; due to, you guessed it, salt, dirt, and sand getting past the seals. Once that salt touches the bearings, it will contaminate the grease, causing the bearings to wear down, eventually leading to an alarmingly terrible noise while driving and even complete failure.
This is how to remove recent Saharan dust from your car. You might have noticed your car has suddenly gone from clean to very mucky-looking in the last few days, even if it hasn’t turned a wheel. The reason for this is because of a Saharan red dust cloud...
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators are still working to determine exactly what occurred at a home in Rozellville one week ago. On April 6, crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. for a fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found inside.
A fire caused more than $300,000 in damage Wednesday to a two-story metal warehouse-type building on Kokomo Road in Makawao, the Maui Fire Department said. The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m., with fire crews arriving to find the building fully involved with fire. No one was inside. The fire...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported that at least the two right lanes of Kamehameha Highway after Salt Lake Boulevard have been closed due to an accident. The accident happened in Halawa and involved an overturned vehicle on April 14. It is currently unknown how the accident occured.
OVER-THE-RHINE (WKRC) - A fire that broke out Thursday evening caused extensive damage to an apartment. Firefighters were called to the scene on Logan Street near Findlay Market around 8 p.m. They discovered smoke coming from a second floor apartment. One occupant was rescued from the building and treated for...
TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - UPDATE: We have new information regarding a mobile home explosion in Niagara Sunday morning. A GoFundMe page has been created by the victims’ family. The page says the couple, Joe and Debi Henrich, is currently at a hospital in Milwaukee. The Henrich’s daughter,...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is now offering the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate on its website. The plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilled Cheese is a 4-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is an active cat that likes to play with toys and loves people. For more information about Grilled Cheese visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You...
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent precipitation has been pretty standard for a Wisconsin spring. For farmers in the area, it’s been a welcome sign after a particularly drier winter than in recent years. At Miltrim Farms in Athens, the winter hasn’t caused too many issues, which in itself...
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that western and southwestern Wisconsin have a very high fire danger Tuesday. Counties along a line of St. Croix, Dunn, Chippewa and Taylor and south through the western portion of the state, as well as some counties in central Wisconsin, are included in the DNR’s second-highest category for wildfire risk.
