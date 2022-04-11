Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles

Well it’s that time of the year again; most of the roads and ditches are free from the cold white stuff that winter brings and spring is just around the corner. That means it’s probably time to get the vehicle you drive to the car wash. Nothing is harder on a car body than the excess amount of salt we need to use on the roads during icy and snowy weather. A simple google search shows you that salt just so happens to create a chemical reaction that can and will corrode your car. That’s especially true for any exposed metal. Two car parts that are especially susceptible to corrosion and rust are the brake and fuel lines (I’m pretty sure you need those working correctly, right?). So far in the last two years I have had the joy of 2, count’em, 2 wheel bearing replacements at the price of just over 300 dollars each time; due to, you guessed it, salt, dirt, and sand getting past the seals. Once that salt touches the bearings, it will contaminate the grease, causing the bearings to wear down, eventually leading to an alarmingly terrible noise while driving and even complete failure.

24 DAYS AGO