Sila Acquires Exton-based AQM Inc., Continues Expansion in Philadelphia Region

Newly Added Firms Raise Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to $55.1 Billion, Continuing Robust M&A Growth Momentum. MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc. The firms are led by President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane CFP®, CLU, CFA, a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and oversee more than $400 million in client assets. They are headquartered in St. Helena, Calif., with additional offices in Walnut Creek and El Cerrito. With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group continues its significant M&A growth momentum, increasing the firm's total client assets to $55.1 billion.
