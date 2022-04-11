ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sila Acquires Exton-based AQM Inc., Continues Expansion in Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sila Services, LLC has acquired AQM Inc., expanding its home services presence across the Greater Philadelphia region. Based in Exton PA, AQM Inc. is a full-service HVAC company delivering electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning solutions to customers...

