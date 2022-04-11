Sila Acquires Exton-based AQM Inc., Continues Expansion in Philadelphia Region

MECHANICSBURG, PA — With Earth Day just around the corner, Pennsylvania American Water announced that it would plant a tree for each customer who commits to going paperless during the month of April. The company has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on this campaign and will donate $10 to its Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership for every customer who switches from a paper bill to an electronic bill this month.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO