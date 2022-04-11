ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Celtics finish 2nd in East with 139-110 win over Grizzlies

By Clay Bailey
92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTsRi_0f5LbAuo00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and the Boston Celtics secured the second seed in the East with a 139-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Al Horford added 13 points as the Celtics shot close to 55% against the short-handed Grizzlies. With Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland earlier Sunday, Boston was able to move into second with the victory.

Santi Aldama led Memphis with 20 points, and Ziaire Williams finished with 18 points. John Konchar had his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Anderson scored 16 points.

The teams took different approaches to the game based on their places in the standings. Memphis was playing out the regular season having secured the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

Boston entered in a logjam for the Nos. 2-4 seeds, jockeying for postseason placement with Milwaukee and Philadelphia. That meant all of the Celtics' regulars were playing against the Grizzlies' reserves.

And the Memphis makeshift lineup couldn’t keep pace with the Celtics' regular rotation.

The Celtics steadily built the lead in the first half by shooting 63%, including connecting on 11 of 22 from outside the arc. That, coupled with Memphis struggling at 34% provide the Celtics with a 72-49 lead at intermission — the most points given up by the Grizzlies in a first half this season.

The Celtics continued to maintain the lead in the third period, leading 104-79 as Boston coach Ime Udoka sat the starters for the final quarter.

TIP-INS:

Celtics: Nik Stauskas missed his fourth game with a right ankle sprain. … Tatum had 14 points in the first quarter.He converted a four-point play late in the first half. … The 72 points scored in the first half, matched the most scored by Boston in a first half this season. The Celtics also had 72 against Minnesota on March 27. … C Daniel Theis had 11 points and matched his season-high in rebounds with 10, the fourth time he has reached that mark.

Grizzlies: G Desmond Bane set a franchise record for free throw shooting percentage at 90.4. The previous record was by O.J. Mayo in 2008-09 campaign. … The injury list included Steven Adams (left ankle soreness), Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (left thigh soreness), Tyus Jones (left hand soreness) and Ja Morant (management of right knee soreness). …Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke were listed as questionable, and while not ruled out, they did not play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Philadelphia, TN
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Nik Stauskas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#Nos
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes surprising NBA Draft decision

Shaedon Sharpe’s future has been a hot topic this offseason for Kentucky. We might get our answer Tuesday — but with a twist. Sharpe is expected to announce he’s entering the NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility, according to 247Sports’ Travis Branham. That’s an interesting move, especially considering he could be a projected lottery pick.
LEXINGTON, KY
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

325
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy